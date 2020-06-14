Ccore (CCO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $15,135.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 136.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01918256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177386 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113863 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

