Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Short Interest Update

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 14th total of 278,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBMG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBMG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,509. The stock has a market cap of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.