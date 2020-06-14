Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 14th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,826 shares of company stock worth $899,773. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CENT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 52,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

