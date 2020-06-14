Chimpion Price Tops $0.40 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Chimpion has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $461,421.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004213 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01938228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00177167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00115625 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

