China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 14th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CCRC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Customer Relations Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

