Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the May 14th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $76,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,920 shares of company stock worth $611,618 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 364,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

