Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 14th total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 2,474,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $310,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

