Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 14th total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 2,474,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $310,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
