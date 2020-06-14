Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 14th total of 14,020,000 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $187,969 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,192. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

