Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Up 5.9% in May

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, insider Kimberly C. Dockery acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,809 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,803.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,042 shares of company stock worth $129,151 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 11,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,357. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

