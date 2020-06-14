Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Short Interest Down 11.1% in May

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 14th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Community First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.08% of Community First Bancshares worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community First Bancshares stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Community First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

