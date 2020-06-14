Comparing CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) & Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBTX and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 2.77 $50.52 million $2.02 9.46 Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.28 $26.28 million $2.25 11.01

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. CBTX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 27.64% 9.01% 1.39% Guaranty Bancshares 22.52% 10.66% 1.16%

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBTX and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

CBTX currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.22%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.26%. Given CBTX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBTX beats Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

