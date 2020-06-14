Contentos Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Contentos has a market cap of $11.00 million and $5.73 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.25 or 0.05468551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012546 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,249,157,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

