Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 14th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 168,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,647. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.08 per share, with a total value of $478,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $266,570.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $14,768,492.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 113,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,134. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cortexyme by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 98,705 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 29.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 743,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after buying an additional 171,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 986,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

