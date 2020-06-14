Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crh Plc (LON:CRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,333.33 ($42.43).

Shares of CRH stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,676 ($34.06). 1,005,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,490.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,652.19. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,116 ($39.66).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

