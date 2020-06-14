CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $95,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CVS Health by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 57,726 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,325,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

