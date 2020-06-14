CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 14th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,627. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $243.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.49. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBAY. B. Riley upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 198,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 355,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

