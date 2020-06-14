CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 14th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,627. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $243.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.49. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 198,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 355,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
