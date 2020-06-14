Datawallet Hits Market Cap of $307,210.43 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, Cobinhood and IDEX. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $307,210.43 and approximately $13,479.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.01915465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00177341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113439 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, IDEX, Exmo and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

