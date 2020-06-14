Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €149.87 ($168.39).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DB1 shares. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($160.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 12 month high of €158.90 ($178.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.96.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

