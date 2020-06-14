Digital Gold (GOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.22 Million

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $52.32 or 0.00557213 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $708,558.89 and approximately $9.22 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01918256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177386 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113863 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,543 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

