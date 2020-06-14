Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $61.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMRAF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

