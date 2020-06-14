Endor Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $186,526.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, DEx.top, Upbit and Hotbit. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $186,526.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00778117 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014182 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00168321 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000581 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,220,029 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Upbit, DEx.top, Coinall, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.