Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.04 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, IDEX, Hotbit and BiKi. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and $5.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.58 or 0.05416482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012563 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,815,356 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Coinsuper, Korbit, KuCoin, WazirX, MXC, Bittrex, Bitrabbit, Bitbns, BitAsset, Hotbit, Dcoin, Coinall, BitMax, BiKi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

