Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $13.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $14.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,496 shares of company stock worth $37,739,974. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,836,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.