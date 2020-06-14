Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.99 ($58.41).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.32 and a 200-day moving average of €43.57. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($89.89).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.