Function X (FX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.07 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and $2.07 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029830 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,411.47 or 1.00016069 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00077860 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,550,812 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

