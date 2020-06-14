GeoCoin Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $825,924.82 and $2,985.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00470804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000727 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004582 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

