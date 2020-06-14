Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $107.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. 266,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,369. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $3,978,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

