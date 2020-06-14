Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00455637 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019415 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00069948 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009893 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006853 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000317 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000413 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

