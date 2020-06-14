Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.50 ($2.45).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 245 ($3.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74. The company has a market cap of $604.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.05.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £472,500 ($601,374.57). Also, insider Paul Joseph Drechsler bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £50,690 ($64,515.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 542,000 shares of company stock worth $61,569,000.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

