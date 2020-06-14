Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Hits $184.40 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $184.40 million and $5.99 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01918256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042277 BTC.

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,488,847,903 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

