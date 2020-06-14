Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will announce sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.38 billion and the lowest is $5.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $25.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.16 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,531 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 14,412,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit