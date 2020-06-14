Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will announce sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.38 billion and the lowest is $5.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $25.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.16 billion to $27.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,531 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 14,412,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

