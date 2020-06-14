Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of HRC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.73. 603,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,333. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

