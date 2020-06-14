HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,615.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $61,877.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,745.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in HomeStreet by 14.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 3.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in HomeStreet by 27.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 20.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

