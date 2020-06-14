ICON Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OOOBTC, ABCC and Hotbit. During the last week, ICON has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $177.63 million and $27.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01918256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177386 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 842,761,908 coins and its circulating supply is 547,638,769 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, IDEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, CoinTiger, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Allbit, Hotbit, Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, Rfinex, COSS, ABCC, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

