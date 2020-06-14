iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 98,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.54 and a twelve month high of $124.18.

