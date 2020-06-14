iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Alesco Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $243,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $765,116,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after buying an additional 7,815,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,057,261 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

