Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Million

Brokerages expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to post $12.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.61 million and the lowest is $11.34 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $10.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $48.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.63 million, with estimates ranging from $49.55 million to $59.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $199,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,923 shares of company stock worth $62,692 and sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 213,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $339.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.03. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

