Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Million

Brokerages expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to post $12.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.61 million and the lowest is $11.34 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $10.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $48.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.63 million, with estimates ranging from $49.55 million to $59.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 213,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $339.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.03. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $21.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.
Jernigan Capital Company Profile
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.