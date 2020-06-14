JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,278,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,565,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a market capitalization of $304.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

