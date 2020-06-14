Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.14 ($23.75).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

JUN3 stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €17.94 ($20.16). The stock had a trading volume of 163,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63. The company has a market cap of $817.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. Jungheinrich has a 52-week low of €10.06 ($11.30) and a 52-week high of €28.22 ($31.71).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.