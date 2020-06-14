Klimatas Price Hits $0.0986 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market cap of $71,311.34 and $336.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00458530 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019073 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00069954 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009442 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006836 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003371 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.