Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.18 ($50.76).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.