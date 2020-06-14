Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $11.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.08.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $284.52. 2,147,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $172.38 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 65,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 206,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.