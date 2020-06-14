Loki Market Cap Hits $20.54 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Loki has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $20.54 million and approximately $24,483.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004523 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,385.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.35 or 0.02486310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.47 or 0.02540813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00469292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00700206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067562 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00546695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,383,028 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

