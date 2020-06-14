Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,332 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.57% of Automatic Data Processing worth $336,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

