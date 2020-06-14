Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,276 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.25% of Northrop Grumman worth $127,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,372,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.83.

NOC traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.68. 814,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

