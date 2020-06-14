LUXCoin Hits One Day Volume of $5,751.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $678,692.29 and approximately $5,751.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,148,585 coins and its circulating supply is 9,141,352 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

