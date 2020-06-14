Mindexcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,091.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, LATOKEN and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $307,046.41 and approximately $1,091.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01938228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00177167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00115625 BTC.

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

