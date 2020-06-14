MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $118.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. 313,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,667. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.49. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $7,790,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

