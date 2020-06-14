Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0115 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $876,548.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.01915465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00177341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113439 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

