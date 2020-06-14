NAGA Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, NAGA has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Upbit. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $2,581.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.58 or 0.05416482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012563 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004409 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

